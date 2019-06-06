State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 86.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,684 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Motco purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

