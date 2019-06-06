Steris PLC (STE) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Steris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Steris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in Steris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Steris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $136.98 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

