Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Buys 482 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 239.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 691.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $2,494,897.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 249,761 shares in the company, valued at $26,322,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,613. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

