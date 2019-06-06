Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Materialise NV (MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $12,413,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Materialise stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.13 million, a P/E ratio of 200.57, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.25. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.51 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

