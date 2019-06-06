Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $188.14 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $188,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.79. 198,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

