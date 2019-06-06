Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $41,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $110,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,194,000 after acquiring an additional 644,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 934,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 573,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,330,000 after acquiring an additional 534,863 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.09. 200,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,653. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/swiss-national-bank-raises-holdings-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.