Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $39,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

