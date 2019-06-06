Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 195.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

