SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in SYSCO by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,806,000 after buying an additional 1,320,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 349,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,301. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/sysco-co-syy-position-lifted-by-institutional-family-asset-management-llc.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.