Systemax (SYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.66

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

SYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $775.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 11.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

