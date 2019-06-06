TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 4,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,222. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/td-asset-management-inc-sells-12100-shares-of-mueller-water-products-inc-mwa.html.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.