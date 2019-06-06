Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $298.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In related news, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,401.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Heinmiller bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $11,918,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.86.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

