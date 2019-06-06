Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in KeyCorp (KEY) Stock

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 1,741,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

