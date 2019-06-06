Thomas L. Ryan Sells 100,000 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,212,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCI opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

