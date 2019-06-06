Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 1,250 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $38,625.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $44,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,963. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 149,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,487,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.40 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

