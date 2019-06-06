TIM Participacoes (TSU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TSU stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.89. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 2,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.