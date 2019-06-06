Triggers Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Triggers token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00404643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.02538168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00148871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.