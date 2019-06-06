TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00013665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, ZB.COM, DragonEX and HitBTC. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $82.46 million and $60.60 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.86 or 0.09400971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039931 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001684 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013770 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

