Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 6,970 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

