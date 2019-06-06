Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,714 shares of company stock worth $16,578,648. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 48,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,296. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

WARNING: “Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/trustcore-financial-services-llc-acquires-650-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.