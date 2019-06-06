TTM Technologies (TTMI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TTMI opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $982.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.46 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $27,945.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $26,405.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,275.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,802,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,791,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,357,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,780,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,327,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

