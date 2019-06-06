U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 63,436 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 124,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of USB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

