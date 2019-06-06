Uber Technologies (UBER) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.02.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

