Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Wedbush initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.02.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

