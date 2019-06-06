UMB Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $961,167. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UMB Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (UMBF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/umb-financial-corp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-umbf.html.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.