Uniqure NV (QURE) Director Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 6,000 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,825.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Astley-Sparke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $75.28.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Uniqure by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

