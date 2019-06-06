United Natural Foods (UNFI) PT Lowered to $21.00

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $10.23 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,591 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,725,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after acquiring an additional 247,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,909,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 634,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.