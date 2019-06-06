United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,984.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USLM shares. TheStreet raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.67. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $29,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

