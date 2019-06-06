United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $586,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,235 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $81.77 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

