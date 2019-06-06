Univar (UNVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univar swung to a loss in first-quarter 2019, hurt by hefty charges. Adjusted earnings for the quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales trailed the same. Univar should gain from its strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo, and continuous market expansion actions. The Nexeo buyout is expected to create significant cost synergies. It also remains focused on strengthening its USA business through expense management and cost productivity actions. The company also outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. However, weak demand from most industrial end markets will likely hurt the its revenues. Foreign currency translation headwinds are also likely to weigh on its margins in 2019. Moreover, higher freight expenses are expected to keep margins in the USA segment under pressure. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Univar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Univar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,925.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth about $172,537,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth about $71,288,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth about $80,151,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

