Unum Group (UNM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,837,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,140 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,805,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Unum Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,606,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,169,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after purchasing an additional 438,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

