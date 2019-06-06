US Bancorp DE Sells 11,605 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,595. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Sells 11,605 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/us-bancorp-de-sells-11605-shares-of-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn.html.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.