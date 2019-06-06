ValuEngine Lowers Marchex (MCHX) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MCHX stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marchex by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

