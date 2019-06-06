Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises approximately 1.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 111.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

LAZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,378. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.67. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. Lazard’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

