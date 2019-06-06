VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,875,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,816,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,950,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,331,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,408 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,368,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,319,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $33.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.1896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

WARNING: “VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/vaneck-vectors-j-p-morgan-em-local-currency-bond-etf-emlc-shares-sold-by-citigroup-inc.html.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.