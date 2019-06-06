Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Lessened by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 282,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $112.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

