Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $108.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

