Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 217,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 425,316 shares of the company traded hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

