Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Iradimed Corp (IRMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,281,854.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 78,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,822 over the last three months. 61.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,281. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

