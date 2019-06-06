Victrex (VCT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target (down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,210 ($28.88) price target (down previously from GBX 2,420 ($31.62)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price target (down previously from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,380.91 ($31.11).

VCT opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.42) on Monday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £62,760 ($82,007.06). Also, insider Jane Toogood bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Insiders purchased 4,226 shares of company stock worth $8,196,992 in the last 90 days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

