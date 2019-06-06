VirnetX (VHC) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 765,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 859,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $65,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VirnetX by 6,772.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

