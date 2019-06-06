Vonovia (VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.36 ($59.72).

ETR VNA traded down €2.53 ($2.94) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.19 ($52.55). The company had a trading volume of 2,198,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

