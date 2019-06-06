VSE Co. (VSEC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of VSE worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of VSE by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VSE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VSE by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $25.22 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, CEO John A. Cuomo purchased 3,600 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $98,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,620. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “VSE Co. (VSEC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/vse-co-vsec-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.