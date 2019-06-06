Vulcan Materials (VMC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

VMC opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $37,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

