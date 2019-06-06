Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.87. 1,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

