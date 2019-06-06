WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 43061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$0.95 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Haywood Securities set a C$0.90 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WARNING: “WELL Health Technologies (WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.79” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/well-health-technologies-well-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-0-79.html.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.