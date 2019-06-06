Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

