Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $81,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,655,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,174,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 314,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NOMD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,631. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

