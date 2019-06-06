WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0528 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $428,480.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00035223 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

