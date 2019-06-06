William A. Hagstrom Sells 15,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,272 shares in the company, valued at $817,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDNA opened at $33.53 on Thursday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 85.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

